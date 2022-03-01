Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth $1,123,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth $2,584,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Passage Bio by 165,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Passage Bio by 19.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 84,605 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Passage Bio by 372.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 29,034 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 369,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,522.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866 in the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96.

PASG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.

Passage Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.