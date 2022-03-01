Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth $1,123,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth $2,584,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Passage Bio by 165,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Passage Bio by 19.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 84,605 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Passage Bio by 372.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 29,034 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 369,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,522.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866 in the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PASG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
