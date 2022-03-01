Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.63 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,412 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in UDR were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of UDR by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,812,000 after acquiring an additional 367,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,802,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

NYSE UDR opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 274.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

