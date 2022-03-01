Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

BRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $25.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 660,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 91,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,212,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

