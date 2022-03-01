Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.80.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.02. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

