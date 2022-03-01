Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $94.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.68.
NTR opened at $85.99 on Monday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.
About Nutrien (Get Rating)
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutrien (NTR)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.