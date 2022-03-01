Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $94.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.68.

NTR opened at $85.99 on Monday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

