Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Robert W. Baird

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.75.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

ASTE opened at $49.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.28. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Astec Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.