Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 623,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

