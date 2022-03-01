Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,835,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,114,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7,704.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,132,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,812,000 after buying an additional 119,228 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $661.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $670.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $605.14 and a 1-year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.77 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on Y shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

