Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

