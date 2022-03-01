NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NiSource were worth $26,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,455 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 419.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,129 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,287,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NiSource by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,531,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,178,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,248,000 after buying an additional 1,308,557 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NI opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on NI shares. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

