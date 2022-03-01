Morgan Stanley Purchases 266,571 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,228,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $248,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 198.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $312,000.

BSCR opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

