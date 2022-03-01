Morgan Stanley Has $27.76 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $27,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth $52,218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,486,000 after buying an additional 731,762 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $40,170,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after buying an additional 574,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.36. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

