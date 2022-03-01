Morgan Stanley Purchases 2,173 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $27,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

