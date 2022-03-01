Marshall Wace LLP Invests $814,000 in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 63,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Run Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 75.0% during the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,054,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 452,019 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 23,437 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 91.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 371,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 177,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 14.3% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSweb stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. PFSweb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $250.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSW. TheStreet downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

