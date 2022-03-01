CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIR. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE:CIR opened at $26.94 on Monday. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

