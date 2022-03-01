Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 14.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $166,717.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,773 shares of company stock worth $684,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

SCU stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

