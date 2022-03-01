Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Woodward by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Woodward by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Woodward by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Woodward by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $124.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64.
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.
About Woodward (Get Rating)
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
