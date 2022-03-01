Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,380,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 5.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.