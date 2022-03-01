Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.94.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 146.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.