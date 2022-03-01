Morgan Stanley Has $28.70 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $28,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after acquiring an additional 276,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,359,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after purchasing an additional 162,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $185.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.11 and a twelve month high of $186.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.83.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

