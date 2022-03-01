Morgan Stanley Has $28.12 Million Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,786,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 119,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $28,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NS stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is -161.62%.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

