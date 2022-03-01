TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.40.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

RNW stock opened at C$17.45 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$16.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 167.25%.

About TransAlta Renewables (Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.