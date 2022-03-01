Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SIA has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.77.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$13.21 and a 52 week high of C$16.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.90%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

