Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$126.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ONEXF. TD Securities initiated coverage on Onex in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, raised their target price on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.83.
Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.55. Onex has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11.
ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.
