Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,525,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,105,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,878,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $742,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Advantage alerts:

FA stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

About First Advantage (Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.