Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,525,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,105,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,878,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $742,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FA stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.
About First Advantage (Get Rating)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Advantage (FA)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.