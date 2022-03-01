Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $59,000 Position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CALA opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.00.
About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
