Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $59,000 Position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CALA opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CALA shares. SVB Leerink raised Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.