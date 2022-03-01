Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is $0.52. Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

In other news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $33,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $97,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 77,752 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 945,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $7.46 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $382.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

