-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Procept BioRobotics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Procept BioRobotics.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRCT. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRCT stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Procept BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

