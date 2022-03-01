Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$45.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$44.50 to C$45.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.88.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

TSE PLC opened at C$35.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$29.08 and a 12-month high of C$42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.