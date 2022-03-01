Stephens Cuts Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $58.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $200.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVBG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.12. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

