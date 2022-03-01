SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Sells $852,985.24 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,859 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $852,985.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 30.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 384.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 97.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

