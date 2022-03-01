CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$80.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 target price on CCL Industries and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$79.14.

CCL.B opened at C$57.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.17. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$56.94 and a 1-year high of C$75.19.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total value of C$433,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,338,802.88. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total value of C$135,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at C$293,108.42.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

