Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla Sells 20,853 Shares of Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 20,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.25, for a total value of C$318,064.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at C$627,648.61.

Mandeep Chawla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Mandeep Chawla sold 30,000 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.18, for a total value of C$455,295.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Mandeep Chawla sold 24,857 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.91, for a total value of C$395,484.81.

On Friday, February 4th, Mandeep Chawla sold 27,747 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.44, for a total value of C$428,413.68.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mandeep Chawla sold 32,099 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.14, for a total value of C$518,077.86.

Shares of CLS stock opened at C$15.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.94 and a 1 year high of C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating ) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.263819 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

