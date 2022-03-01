JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$77.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$98.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cormark cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$91.70.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM opened at C$64.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$58.02 and a 1 year high of C$89.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 49.59%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Insiders sold a total of 17,661 shares of company stock worth $1,167,745 in the last ninety days.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.