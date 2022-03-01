Barclays Raises Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Price Target to €67.00

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from €66.00 ($74.16) to €67.00 ($75.28) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
CLNXF opened at $44.15 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $42.49 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51.
About Cellnex Telecom (Get Rating)
