Barclays Raises Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Price Target to €67.00

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from €66.00 ($74.16) to €67.00 ($75.28) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CLNXF opened at $44.15 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $42.49 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

