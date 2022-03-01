NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Get NantHealth alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NantHealth in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NH opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.83.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp increased its position in NantHealth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NantHealth by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NantHealth (NH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.