Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Price Target Increased to €125.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €100.00 ($112.36) to €125.00 ($140.45) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Thales from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS THLEF opened at $93.35 on Monday. Thales has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

