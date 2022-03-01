Head-To-Head Comparison: MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) versus Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -12.34% N/A -16.86% Anika Therapeutics -3.96% 1.63% 1.27%

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MiMedx Group and Anika Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $248.23 million 2.28 -$49.28 million ($0.33) -15.30 Anika Therapeutics $130.46 million 3.60 -$23.98 million ($0.41) -79.27

Anika Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MiMedx Group. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiMedx Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MiMedx Group and Anika Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Anika Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

MiMedx Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 211.88%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $49.67, indicating a potential upside of 52.82%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Anika Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

