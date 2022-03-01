JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) PT Raised to €32.50

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($33.71) to €32.50 ($36.52) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of JDE Peet’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €27.60 ($31.01) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.05.

OTCMKTS:JDEPF opened at $33.62 on Monday. JDE Peet’s has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

