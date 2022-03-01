Insider Selling: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $22,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, John Valliant sold 2,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $18,525.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $32,185.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $13,566.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $104,958.00.

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $324.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -1.83. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 125,141 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

