RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 3,000 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 13th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $92,010.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.
- On Friday, December 3rd, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $96,780.00.
RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.58. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $43.26.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 898,950 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,280,000 after acquiring an additional 476,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 417,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2,008.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 297,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.
About RAPT Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
