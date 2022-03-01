RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 3,000 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $92,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $96,780.00.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.58. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

RAPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 898,950 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,280,000 after acquiring an additional 476,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 417,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2,008.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 297,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

