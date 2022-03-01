Invesco Ltd. Sells 19,331 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. State Street Corp raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $8,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,911 shares of company stock valued at $974,137. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USNA opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average of $96.87. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

USANA Health Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.