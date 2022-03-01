The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,414 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 83.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.53.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock opened at $383.46 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.87 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $454.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.16.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

