Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,253 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCRN. Amundi acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

