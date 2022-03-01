Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 412,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,554 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $14,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Open Lending by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 4.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 0.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 277,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

