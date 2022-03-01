TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 43.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in TC Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in TC Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

