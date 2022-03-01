Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after buying an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCFC. Stephens lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

