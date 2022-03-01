Voya Investment Management LLC Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

USPH stock opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.61. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

