Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

