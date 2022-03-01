argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in argenx were worth $14,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in argenx by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,363,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in argenx by 133.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in argenx by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($382.02) to €350.00 ($393.26) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.11.

argenx stock opened at $287.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.73. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $356.78.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

